Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean (Morman) Norman


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jean (Morman) Norman Obituary
Lubbock- Shirley Jean Norman passed away on December 8, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 81 years at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now