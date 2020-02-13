Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Kay Wilson


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Kay Wilson Obituary
Lubbock- 65, passed away Sunday, February 19. 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Shirley was born July 14, 1954 to Charles Thomas and Armetha Redman. Shirley was employed by Alsco Linen. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Dewight Wilson; two daughters, Daphne (Tiewon) Black and Yolanda Thomas; two sons, Rodney Thomas and James Thomas; sister, Iris Whitehead; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -