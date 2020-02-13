|
Lubbock- 65, passed away Sunday, February 19. 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Shirley was born July 14, 1954 to Charles Thomas and Armetha Redman. Shirley was employed by Alsco Linen. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Dewight Wilson; two daughters, Daphne (Tiewon) Black and Yolanda Thomas; two sons, Rodney Thomas and James Thomas; sister, Iris Whitehead; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
