Lubbock- Shirley L. Neunaber, 96, of Lubbock, died Friday, July 5, 2019. A private burial service, led by Rev. Elizabeth Abraham of Hospice of Lubbock, will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Family and friends are invited to share a special time for visiting and memories at 2 p.m., also on Wednesday, July 10, in the Parish Hall of Historic Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2221 Ave. W, Lubbock. Shirley is survived by 3 daughters, Marilyn Murfee and Michele Rogers, both of Lubbock, and Melissa Swanson (and husband Paul) of Spokane, WA. Eldest daughter, Marsha Diers, died 6 years ago, and her husband, James Diers, lives in Lubbock and is part of the family. The family expresses deep gratitude to Mrs. Linda Daws of Visiting Angels, to the caregivers at Wedgewood South Assisted Living, and to Hospice of Lubbock. Shirley Lovella Schulz Neunaber was born at home on the family farm in O'Brien County, Iowa, in 1922. She had one brother, Elwood Schulz. After graduating from Paullina High School, she attended Bethany College in Mankato, MN and later graduated from Rubicam Business College in St. Louis, MO. It was in St. Louis that she met a Concordia Lutheran College seminarian, Elmer George Neunaber. They married at her home church in Germantown, Iowa. Their first ministerial assignment was to Oak Ridge, TN. Their next home was in San Antonio, TX, where Shirley taught kindergarten at Holy Cross Lutheran School. The family moved to Lubbock in 1959, where Rev. Neunaber pastored Redeemer Lutheran Church. Shirley was hostess and supervisor for the Lubbock unit of Welcome Wagon International. She called on and greeted new Hub City residents, and was awarded a national commendation from Welcome Wagon. In addition to keeping up with being a pastor's wife and raising 4 daughters, Shirley stayed busy in her community. After Rev. Neunaber died, she worked in Public Relations at Resthaven Memorial Park, at G. E. Corporation's Lubbock office, in residence hall management, and at the Museum of Texas Tech. Shirley's grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Michael Diers of Midland, TX; Jerrod Diers of Lubbock; Wendie (Tony) Cook, and sons Everett, Collier and Thatcher of Canadian, TX; Patrick (Chelsie) Murfee, and children Adleigh and Ian of Nixa MO; Jillanne (Joe) Trent and daughters Kiah, Marley and Jane of Midland, TX; Kacy Rogers of Lubbock; Eric Swanson of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; and Christopher (Shannon) Swanson of Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Lubbock or to Redeemer Lutheran Church Women's Missionary League, 2221 Ave. W, Lubbock, TX 79411. Sign the guest register online at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park of Lubbock. Soli Deo Gloria.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019