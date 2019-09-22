|
Lubbock- God has taken back his most precious gift he gave to us, Our Mother, Mother-in-Law, Wife Sister, Grandmother, and Friend. Shirley Nell Sprowles went home to our Lord on September 19. Shirley was born on October 24, 1935 in Spur, Texas to Barnard Smith and Lorene Stanley Smith. She grew up in Spur and attended Lubbock High School after her family moved to Lubbock. Mom enjoyed being outdoors whether it was painting the house, mowing the grass, pulling weeds and her favorite of course, was being at the lake. She loved her family and loved spending time with them, cooking for the holidays, baking special birthday cake, or frying eggs for breakfast while camping, she made sure there was plenty to eat and took such good care of everyone and loved every minute of it. Our family looked up to her, as she was the glue that kept us tightly bound. She was our rock and we will miss her dearly. Shirley is survived by her children Sherry Noyes (Jerry), Steven Bradley, Vickie Pearson (David), Tonya Riggins, her step-children Retha Truelove (Mike), Debbie Barly (Sam), James Sprowles (Iona), Kat Sprowles, her sister LuJuan Jeffcoat (Roger), 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her best friend and daily companion, Jacks. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Sprowles and her sister, Barbara Anglin. The visitation on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Services for Shirley will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10 AM, at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family would also like to thank St Gabriel Hospice Care for taking such good care us and Mom while she prepared for her journey home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019