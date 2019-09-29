Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Shirley Thorp

Shirley Thorp Obituary
Lubbock- Shirley Thorp, 76, of Lubbock, passed away on September 27, 2019. She was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on January 20, 1943. Her parents were Roger and Gladys Williamson of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Shirley Graduated from Carlsbad High School. She married Mike Wiley in 1959. In 1980 she married Don Thorp. She worked as a Seamstress most of her life. Shirley was an avid gardener and could grow most flowers. She also enjoyed crafting and flower arrangements. Shirley has lived in Lubbock since 1987 and she was a member of the Indiana Church of Christ. She believed in the Lord and practiced faithfully. Shirley was a loving mother, sister, grandmother "Gamy", great-grandmother, and friend to many people. She was funny and always ready to dance. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Survivors include her sister; Brenda Kee of Ruidoso, N.M., two daughters; Dennette Kurimski and her husband Mike Kurimski of Carlsbad, N.M., Tammy Hannon and her husband Jim Hannon of Lubbock, two sons; Curt Wiley and his wife Debbie Wiley of Austin, Stephen Thorp and his wife Randi Thorp of Lubbock, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be at Resthaven Monday, September 30th at 2:00. In Lieu of Flowers a donation can be made to Hospice of Lubbock - Covenant.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
