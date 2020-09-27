Lubbock- The family of Shirley Wallace will celebrate her life of 76 years at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
