Lubbock- Shizuku Webber of Lubbock, Texas passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Webber. Born on July 15, 1928, in Lima , Peru-South America where her parents and family immigrated there prior to the outbreak of WWII. Shizuko is survived by her beloved children including Tony Webber, Susan Haywood and Shirley Armes (Ken Armes). She also has several sisters and brothers in Okinawa and a large number of relatives in Peru. Shizuko has six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. At an early age she was sent to Okinawa to live with her Aunt Memeoba and was later sent to Japan at the age of 15 to work under duress in a Japanese munition factory. As an adult, Shizuko returned to Okinawa and got a job working for the officers club at Kadena Air Force base where she meet her first and only husband, William J. Webber. Later on November 9, 1954, they were married and William adopted her first child, Tony. They were later transferred to Itazuki Air Force Base in Fukuoka, Japan and she gave birth to Susan on July 10, 1955. Shortly thereafter the Air Force transferred the family to Semback Air Force Base in Landstuhl, Germany and later she gave birth to her youngest daughter Shirley on July 14, 1957. After numerous moves including California and Michigan, the family settled at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. Shizuko got a job working as a waitress and bartender at the Reese AFB NCO club where she worked for over 28 years. Before retirement, they renamed the club at Reese "Ruby's Lounge". Shizuko will be remembered for her tenacity for hard work and dedication to her family which she loved and supported throughout her lifetime. A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10:30AM at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020