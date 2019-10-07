|
|
Lubbock- Celebration of Life Services for Sidney L. Dunkle, 87, of Lubbock will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel with Pastor Howard McCann officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Sidney passed from this life Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born May 25, 1932 in Alamosa Colorado to the late Perry and Viola Dunkle. Sidney married Athelia Jeanette Hawkins, July 8, 1953, she preceded him in death June 9, 1983. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a civilian aircraft mechanic supervisor at Reese AFB for 28 years. Sidney was a member of the Rock of Ages Baptist Church and Prime Timers at Trinity Church. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Arlette Ray and husband Chris; son Loren Dunkle and wife, Stephanie, grandchildren Amanda and Austin Dunkle all of Lubbock and a sister, Lucillle Fancher of Lakewood, Co. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019