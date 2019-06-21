|
Allen, Texas- Sidney Willems, 74, of Allen, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Allen. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a graveside service at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Andrews West Cemetery in Andrews, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 PM on Saturday at McNett Funeral Home. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com for obituary information, visitation and service details, and family pictures or videos. Sidney was born on September 23, 1944 in Lamesa, Texas to Thomas Raymond Holley and Pearl Josephine Hurt Holley and was raised in Welch, Texas. She graduated from Dawson High School in 1963, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader and football queen. She married Tommy Odell Willems on December 11, 1964 in Welch. She had worked as a Cosmetologist in the 1970's. They moved to Andrews in 1979 from Dilley. She had worked for the Andrews Independent School District and Devonian Elementary from 1979 - 1995 and retired as the Cafeteria Manager. She was very involved in raising her two sons and attending all their events and games. She was a past member of McKinney Acres Baptist Church in Andrews. Tommy preceded her in death on September 23, 1996. She moved to Lubbock in 1998, where she had worked at Dorothy's Dress Shop and was a past member of Broadview Baptist Church in Lubbock. She moved to Allen in 2010 to be closer to her family and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Allen. Tommy and she enjoyed playing bingo, Keno at the casinos, but most of all spending time with her family. She was an avid sports fan and watched a lot of sports on TV. She especially loved watching Texas Tech Lady Raiders Basketball as well as her grandchildren play ball. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Gene Holley, and stepmother, Nelia Holley. Sidney is survived by her 2 sons, Zandy Willems and wife, Angela, of Allen and Kurt Willems and wife, Kim, of Aledo, sister, Murlene Belt and husband, Richard, of Idalou, 4 grandchildren, Taylor Z. Willems, Zayne and Creed Willems, and McKenzi Morris, and special friends Brenda Terry and David Terry.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019