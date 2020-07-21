1/1
Simona Ruth Pierot
1940 - 2020
Tupelo, MS- Simona Ruth Pierot, 80, long time resident of Lubbock, went to Heaven Friday, July 17, 2020.

She was born January 21, 1940 in Ralls, TX to Roy and Ozella Day Pierot.

Simona is survived by one son, Ty Farley and wife JoAlain of Corinth, TX; one daughter, Kala Meyer and husband Mike of Tupelo, MS; one brother, George Pierot and wife Thelma of Ralls, three grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan and Faith; three great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Emelia, and Jayden.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside service will be held 1 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Ralls Cemetery, Ralls, TX with Rev. Adam Harris officiating. Services are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home in Ralls.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to North Texas Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4040 North Central Expressway, Ste. 810, Dallas, TX 75204, or to any Meals on Wheels.

On-line condolences may be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ralls Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Ralls
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
