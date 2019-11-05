|
|
Paris- Slaton Lee Harrison Hughes was born August 30, 1960, in Fort Worth, TX and entered into rest on October 31, 2019, at his home in Paris, TX. He was adopted by Buddy Keeton Hughes and Dana Lou Harrison Hughes, and grew up in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, VA, and went to work for the Texas Tech Police Department in Lubbock. He later began his career as a peace officer for the Lubbock Police Department, which he retired from in 2008 with 27 years of service. Lee enjoyed woodworking, fishing, reading and listening to police and ham radios. He was an avid fan of World War II and was an amazing history buff. Lee was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Lee Hughes; his daughter's mother, Lisa Hughes and his sister, Jon Hughes Fuller & husband John. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a graveside service for 10 am, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery. To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019