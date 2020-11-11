Lake Bridgeport- Sonia Lavone Gregory went to The Lord on November 6, 2020.



She was born Sonia Singleton on June 17, 1945 in Rule, Texas to Alvin and Nadine Singleton. She was their only daughter. Sonia had one older brother, Marion, and a younger brother, Denton. Sonia attended Rule Independent Schools until her family moved to Lubbock, where she attended Monterey High School, graduating in 1964.



It was at Monterey that she met her sweetheart, Buddy Gregory, who she married soon after graduation. They had two children: a son, Kyle, and four years later, a daughter, Kelly. Sonia was recognized repeatedly for being highly active in volunteering in her children's school events, and numerous extracurricular activities. Among her many gifts and talents was her knack for creating a unique, welcoming home that hosted many memorable birthday parties, slumber parties, family gatherings, and holiday feasts. She provided a home and childhood for her children, for which she has their eternal love, respect, and gratitude.



Their children grown, Sonia and Buddy lived in Breckenridge for a number of years where Sonia worked at Breck Operating, an oil and natural gas company before starting her own company, Pillows Petite, producing beautiful heirloom quality pillows.



Throughout their marriage, Sonia's "green thumb" was extraordinary, as was her penchant for landscaping. For the last decade the couple made their home at Lake Bridgeport, Texas, where she loved taking morning coffee in the presence of her many roses, or with Buddy, happily spending their days together working in the yard or garden, or just enjoying one another's company for a beautiful Texas sunset.



She is survived by her husband, Buddy; her brother, Denton Singleton; her son, Kyle Gregory and daughter-in-law, Kimberly; daughter, Kelly Myers, son-in-law, William, and two grandchildren, McKenna Myers and Will Myers.



Breast cancer took her too early. She is loved and will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.



