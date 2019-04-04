|
Lubbock- 57, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Sonja was born July 16, 1961, to Johnny L. and Jimmie L. Barnes. She was a graduate of Morton High School and Valedictorian of her graduating class. Sonja graduated from South Plains College in Levelland, Texas with a degree in Early Childhood Development. Sonja is survived by 2 sons, Neryan Thomas and Sidney Thomas; father Johnny L. Barnes, Sr.; 5 brothers, John Barnes, Jr. (Marie), Levi Barnes, Michael Barnes, Tython Barnes (Carol), and William Barnes; 6 sisters, Susan Sanders (Robert), Phyllis Chappell, Elizabeth Pulley, Debra Barnes, Lola Barnes, and Darwyna Lebron-Cruz (Alejaudro); a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater St. James Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019