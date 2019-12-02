|
Lubbock- 33, passed away Friday, November 20, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Stafford was born to Stafford, Sr. and Ann Cleveland on October 21, 1986. He attended Hunt Elementary, Alderson Junior High School and Estacado High School. Stafford worked for Steak and Shake as well as Verde Landscaping. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Ann Cleveland; sister, Candice (Tyson) Isaac; three aunts, Shana (Marcus) Russell-Brown, Jannie McIntosh, and Sylvia McDaniel; special lady, Trashenna Patterson; great uncle, Billy Shaw; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019