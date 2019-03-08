Lubbock- James Stanley Renfro passed away outside his home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He went to be with the Lord exactly one month after his seventy-first birthday. Stan was born to James "Olen" Renfro and Gerry Milliken Renfro in Lubbock, Texas on February 2, 1948.



Stan graduated from Tahoka High School in 1966. He thrived in the close-knit community where he enjoyed football, baseball and spending time with his cousins. He attended Texas Tech University before returning to Lynn County where he farmed and began his family. Ultimately, he settled in Lubbock where he found great joy caring for animals... both his and others'. To get away, he was an avid fisherman and scratch golfer who enjoyed spending time on lakes and at his ranch in Lawn, Texas.



Stan was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents G.R. "Bud" Milliken, Cleo McGonagil Milliken, William Nathan Renfro and Lenora Passora White Renfro, beloved aunts and uncles as well as his sweet nephew Michael Cade Haynes.



He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sonja Lee Renfro of Lubbock, daughter Sandi Renfro Ramsey (Rance) of Stanton, Texas and son Travis Renfro of Lamesa, Texas. He was a proud grandfather of five. Sandi's three: Caleb Ramsey of Chicago, Illinois, Selah Ramsey Mauldin (Ethan) of San Antonio, Texas and David Ramsey also of San Antonio; and Travis's two (with Anessa Miller Renfro): Aaron Young and Alana Renfro. Near to his heart were his siblings: Janice Renfro Curry [Col. (Ret.) Bill] of Granbury, Steve Renfro (Carletta) of Tahoka, and Jamie Renfro Haynes (Chris Reffner) of Levelland, nieces, nephews and extended family.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in his honor to a .