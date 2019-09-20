|
|
Lubbock- Stanley Bobrowski, husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Isobel 'Susie' Bobrowski. Stan will be forever remembered by his daughter Susan 'Bobbye' Maxey, son-in-law Mark Maxey & grandchildren Allyson and Taylor Maxey. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019