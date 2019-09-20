Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Stanley Bobrowski


1923 - 2019
Stanley Bobrowski Obituary
Lubbock- Stanley Bobrowski, husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Isobel 'Susie' Bobrowski. Stan will be forever remembered by his daughter Susan 'Bobbye' Maxey, son-in-law Mark Maxey & grandchildren Allyson and Taylor Maxey. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
