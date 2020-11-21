1/1
Stephanie Lynn Smith
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Stephanie Lynn Smith, 29, of Lubbock passed from this life on November 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Second Baptist Church Levelland. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.

She was born December 28, 1990 in Levelland to Radisson "Sonny" and Oralia Smith. Stephanie was a member of Second Baptist Church Levelland.

Stephanie was the first professional to lead efforts to formally establish an active Alumni Association for South Plains College. She was in monthly contact with more than 12,000 former SPC students. She directed the Distinguished Alumni Awards Recommendation Committee and served as the executive director of the South Plains College Alumni Association. In a groundbreaking program, she created a joint membership for SPC and Texas Tech University alumni. It is the first of its kind in the nation. In service to the SPC Community as a whole, Stephanie served on the Employee Survey committee.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Radisson Smith, Sr.; and aunt, Becky Smith.

She is survived by her fiancé, Jamie Bassett of Lubbock; parents, Sonny and Oralia Smith of Levelland; brother, Aaron J. Smith of Levelland; grandparents, Joe and Janie Villanueva of Levelland and Sarah Smith of Levelland; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Stephanie's memory be made to the SPC Alumni Association.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved