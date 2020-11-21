Lubbock- Stephanie Lynn Smith, 29, of Lubbock passed from this life on November 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Second Baptist Church Levelland. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.



She was born December 28, 1990 in Levelland to Radisson "Sonny" and Oralia Smith. Stephanie was a member of Second Baptist Church Levelland.



Stephanie was the first professional to lead efforts to formally establish an active Alumni Association for South Plains College. She was in monthly contact with more than 12,000 former SPC students. She directed the Distinguished Alumni Awards Recommendation Committee and served as the executive director of the South Plains College Alumni Association. In a groundbreaking program, she created a joint membership for SPC and Texas Tech University alumni. It is the first of its kind in the nation. In service to the SPC Community as a whole, Stephanie served on the Employee Survey committee.



Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Radisson Smith, Sr.; and aunt, Becky Smith.



She is survived by her fiancé, Jamie Bassett of Lubbock; parents, Sonny and Oralia Smith of Levelland; brother, Aaron J. Smith of Levelland; grandparents, Joe and Janie Villanueva of Levelland and Sarah Smith of Levelland; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Stephanie's memory be made to the SPC Alumni Association.



Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111



