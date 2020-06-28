Lubbock- 42 passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020. at 1 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. She was born to Jesse Duke and Cheryl Randle on August 23, 1977, in Lubbock, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; her father, Jesse Duke; mother, Cheryl Randle; three daughters, Cherrita Duke, TySherria Flournoy, and Carlaya Flournoy; one son, Tevin Holmes; seven brothers, Ronald Randle, Reginald Duke, Steven Duke, Corey Bunton, Danille Bunton, Jesse Young, Marcus Cain; one sister, Dahlia Duke; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.