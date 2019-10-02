|
Wichita Falls- Dr. Stephen Everett Farmer passed away on September 28, 2019. Stephen was born in Lubbock, Texas on January 19, 1951, to Orval and Ethelyn Farmer. Upon graduation from Monterey High School in 1969, he attended Texas Tech University. In 1977, Stephen received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. On May 7, 1977, Stephen wed the love of his life Rebecca Uland. Stephen and Rebecca moved to Wichita Falls, Texas in 1982, where he established his medical practice, specializing in neurology. Stephen was active in the Texas medical community, serving as director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinic, and sitting on the board of the North Texas Rehabilitation Center. As a physician for over 40 years, Stephen touched the lives of thousands of patients with his love and compassion.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Rebecca and her father, Lyman Uland of Wichita Falls, his brother, Michael Farmer of Houston, his nephew, John Thomas Farmer O'Kane of Washington D.C., and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Texas Rehabilitation Center or a . Remembrances should be sent to #5 Leon Circle, Wichita Falls, TX 76309.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019