Lubbock- A memorial service for Stephen Leslie Graves, age 60, will be held Saturday, July 11th at 4 p.m. at Lubbock Seventh Day Adventist Church. He died June 9, 2020, after a months-long illness.



Steve was born in Lubbock on December 23, 1959, to Sidney Leslie and Nita Brown Graves. He was never married and had no children. Survivors include his sister Debra Galloway and her children, Bruce (wife Tracy), Dustin, and Brittanie Galloway; aunts, Ovella Levacy and Syble Brashear; and many loving cousins.



Steve graduated from Monterey High School in 1978 and enjoyed a variety of occupations during his lifetime. At age 14 he began delivering newspapers on his bicycle for the Lubbock Morning Avalanche/Lubbock Evening Journal. He saved his newspaper money, purchased a heavy-duty sewing machine, and with the help of his mother learned the art of upholstery and owned Steve's Auto Trim Shop for many years. He also worked for restaurants and RV dealerships, and for University Medical Center. He spoke of UMC with great favor and affection, was loved and accepted by his co-workers and highly valued by his supervisors. He faced his workdays with a smile on his face and a song in his heart. His UMC family became the wind beneath his wings.



Stephen would want a special thank you to be extended to EVS Operations Manager David Beames and the entire EVS crew for the many cards, notes, gifts, letters of commendation, friendships and kindnesses; to the nurses in Day Surgery for their love and support, and for the special Christmas gift; and to Shabnam Rehman, M.D.; Andres Yepes-Hurtado, M.D.; and Louis Lux, M.D. for their collective medical expertise and carefully coordinated treatment.



Finally, Steve's cousins, Jessica Castro and Ty Brock, honored him with their presence on a regular basis during his last week of life. Jessica was at Steve's bedside day and night, pampering him, advocating for him, communicating her love, sharing laughter. Ty and his sons Hunter and Simon visited frequently, and on Super Bowl Sunday Ty surprised Steve with what Steve referred to as the "gift of a lifetime," a Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes #15 football jersey, which Steve proudly wore during the Super Bowl game at the hospital. His eyes sparkled when he shared the story of his surprise gift with friends, family and hospital employees.



Stephen's parents preceded him in death. His cremains will be interred alongside his mother at City of Lubbock Cemetery at a later date.



