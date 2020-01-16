|
Lubbock- Stephen Thomas Pawlik, 58, of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born January 8, 1961 in Sinton, Texas to Daniel Peter and Rita Ann (Wasson) Pawlik. Steve graduated from Sinton High School in 1979 before attending Texas A&M University where he earned a bachelor's degree in horticulture in 1986. He worked for Helena Chemical Company for 30 years as a salesman. He was a member of the Texas A&M Alumni Association.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Abigail Pawlik, Emily Pawlik and Camille Pawlik; two sons, Walker Pawlik and Weston Pawlik; father, Daniel Pawlik; three brothers, Rob Pawlik (Susan), Danny Pawlik (Nancy), and Mike Pawlik (Carol); two sisters, Cindy Sorenson (Paul) and Karen Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Ann Pawlik and his brother, David Pawlik.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 1-8 PM at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock with family receiving friends from 5:00-7:00 PM. Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020