Slaton- Steve Campbell, 72, of Slaton, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.



A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 10, 2020 in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. As mandated by the State of Texas, facial masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.



Steve was born November 2, 1947 in Fairfax, Oklahoma to F. P. and Mary Margaret Campbell. He graduated in 1966 from Phillips High School, McMurry University in 1970, and SMU Seminary in 1973. Steve's first church to serve as minster was in Groom. From there he served in Vega, Booker, Trinity Methodist in Amarillo, Abernathy, New Deal, Agape Methodist in Lubbock and then First United Methodist in Slaton, retiring in 2015. Steve stayed active in the Methodist Church, helping with missions and prison ministry. He also was an active member of the Slaton Lions Club and supporter of Meals on Wheels. Steve was an avid sports fan and supported the local sports booster clubs. He loved playing Monopoly and hated cheese.



Steve is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Cheryl Lynn Aaron; and his nephew, Don Aaron.



Steve is survived by his sister, Lisa Moore of Ponder; his brother Sam Campbell of Amarillo; and nephew Forrest Moore of Ponder.



The family request memorials to Slaton Meals on Wheels and First United Methodist Church in Slaton.



