Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Stephen Michael Conway, 60, of Lubbock, Texas will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, with the Reverend Monty Hilliard officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Sanders Funeral Home. Please help celebrate the life of Steve by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com and sharing a special memory you have of Steve.
Steve was born August 3, 1959, in Lubbock, TX and passed away August 10, 2019. He spent the majority of his life in his home town of Lubbock, TX where he spent many years working for Sodexo providing maintenance to the Lubbock Independent School District. Throughout his life, Steve was always known for his compassion; he was always available to anyone in need. This compassion was most evident in how he loved and supported his family! Steve always tried to see the good in others and, as a result, was a great son, husband, father, Papa, brother and friend. Outside of his love for family, Steve's other passions were fishing, bowling and NASCAR. He could always be counted on to be ready for a fishing trip; which he proved many times! Some of his best times were on the lake with his family looking for the 'big one'.
Loved ones include wife Cheryl Conway; mother Connie Holleyman; brother Wendell Conway; sister Jill Jackson; son Michael Conway; daughter Stephenie Sawyer; son Steven Conway; daughter Ashley Conway and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Holleyman and his granddaughter Amanda Conway.
Steve had a personal relationship with Jesus which gives us comfort in knowing that, while we will miss him, we will see him again!
