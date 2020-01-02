|
Lubbock- Steve "Beaver" Davis passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Wednesday at 6:00 pm followed by a reception at 7:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 64 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Christ, the King Cathedral. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Steve was born on August 24, 1955, to Gerald and Mary Louise Davis in Lubbock, Texas. Steve, also known as "Beaver" to his friends and family, graduated from Monterey High School in 1974. As a Plainsmen, he excelled in basketball and pole vaulting in track. After high school, "Beaver" attended Texas Tech University where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following college, he worked for Planning Consultants and Accident Services, where he provided a wide variety of insurance services as a lifelong career. Steve was married in 1983, having three children. Steve was re-married in 1993, having an additional child and helping raise four stepchildren. Steve is also known as "Daddio" enjoyed taking family vacations, which were often ski trips. He was a dedicated, loving, and caring father. He regularly coached his kid's teams throughout the years. Steve was also the world's best "Papa" to his grandchildren and cherished every moment he spent with them. In 2015, Steve was diagnosed with cancer. During this time, he displayed courageous strength, fought every battle head-on with the utmost positive attitude, and became an inspiration to many. While fighting cancer, Steve religiously attended his youngest sons Michael's baseball games across the country, which brought him great joy in his final years. Steve enjoyed fishing, golfing, silly movies, gaming, sending internet memes, playing cards, attending hockey games, listening to music, and outdoor cooking. He had a witty sense of humor, sharp looks, an easy nature, a warm and friendly smile that made anyone feel at ease, and great dancing skills. He leaves behind a loving group of children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends that adore him and will miss him greatly.
Survivors include his children, Zach (Kaitlyn) Davis; Jaclyn (Landon) Willess; Caleb (Lynlee) Davis; and Michael Davis and fiance, Cathlyn Jones; five grandchildren, Peyton Davis, Addison Davis, Jackson Davis, Emma Willess, June Willess; stepchildren: Stacey Williams, Amy (Todd) Nelson; Mark Williams; Erin (Craig) Campbell; additional grandchildren, Jake Cichy, Connor Williams, Bonnie Campbell, Hank Campbell, Andy Campbell; siblings, Mike (Pippy) Davis; Paul Davis, Barbara (Jim) Nicholes; Sherri Davis, and Diane (Mike) Mirarchi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Lee and Mary Louise Davis.
The family of Steve Davis has designated Addy's Angels, for memorial contributions donated in his memory. Donations can be made at www.addysangels.org
