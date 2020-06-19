Steve Edward "Soultrain" West
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 76, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Steve was born June 2, 1944, to Henry and Olpheia West. Steve served in the U. S. Army for several years and received an honorable discharge, then became a professional truck driver. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Rosie West; daughter, Juiwanor West; two sons, Edward (Verleen) West and Donald (Lekisa) West; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lyons Chapel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Rip my brother meet you again someday, sorry for your loss.
Ricky Dooley
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved