Lubbock- 76, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Steve was born June 2, 1944, to Henry and Olpheia West. Steve served in the U. S. Army for several years and received an honorable discharge, then became a professional truck driver. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Rosie West; daughter, Juiwanor West; two sons, Edward (Verleen) West and Donald (Lekisa) West; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.