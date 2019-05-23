Lubbock- Steven Ray Cantu passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Rosary will be prayed Friday, May 24, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designer followed by visitation. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 41 years at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. A tribute of Steven's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Steven was born on May 23, 1977 in Big Spring, Texas. He was a 1995 graduate of Sands CISD in Ackerly, but before graduation married his high school sweetheart, Irma Linda Ybarra (now Cantu) on March 27, 1995.



He had the biggest heart - though he did not show it to a lot of people - and was loyal to his friends. Steven loved to joke around with friends, which also meant he would take any opportunity to dog on the Dallas Cowboys.



As a huge sports fan he was always watching some game, and if you asked him anything about football, basketball, professional wrestling and (especially) baseball, he would be able to answer it correctly. But he was a bigger fan of the sports his kids played - he was their number one fan.



If he wasn't watching sports, though, he was watching something on the news; CNN mainly.



He enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids and family. We will miss watching CNN, SportsCenter, Golden State Warriors basketball and Texas Rangers baseball with him. Though, recently he started to become a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.



Steven was an active member of Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church and was part of its Men's Club.



He was extremely proud of his children. If he wasn't talking about sports, then he was talking about his kids and all his friends knew about them and their achievements.



His wife and kids will miss him so much.



Survivors include his wife, Irma; children, Michael, Maegan, Mari and Manny Cantu all of New Deal; father, David Cantu of Ackerly; mother, Yolanda Abrego and husband, Alonzo of Lubbock; brother, Anthony Cantu of Lubbock; sister, Alma Lafuente and husband, Jerry of New Deal; and grandmothers, Lonnie Cantu of Ackerly; and Eba Vidales of San Antonio.



He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ralph Cantu, and Jose Vidales, Sr. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019