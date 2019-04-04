|
Dallas- Steven Nathaniel Greenwood, born August 26th, 1978, passed away on March 20th, 2019 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. A former resident of Lubbock and Levelland, Steven was a graduate of Levelland High School, South Plains College, and Texas Tech University. He is best remembered as a loving father, son, brother, kind friend, and outstanding musician. A initial service in memory of Steven will be 4 p.m., Friday, April 5th 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 7801 Indiana Avenue, in Lubbock, Texas. In lieu of flowers, family members request that those seeking to support Steven visit: rememberingstevenfund.com It is a website dedicated to celebrating Steven's life as a passionate musician, loving father, and advocate for the research and treatment of chronic illness. As a final gift to his community, visitors to the website can view Steven playing the drums in a short video. A second event to celebrate Steven's life and honor his final wishes will be held in May, date to be announced. Steven is survived by sons Carter and Evan Greenwood, parents Vickie and Bill Ritchie and Albin and Maggie Greenwood, sister April Greenwood, girlfriend Guillermina Lafargue and family Marky, Bianca, Perry, grandmother Mary Ritchie, and a host of loving friends and extended family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019