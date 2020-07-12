Lubbock- On Friday, July 3, 2020, Steven Paul Daughtry, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away at the age of 68.Born February 2, 1952 in Fort Monmouth, NJ to Paul and Doris Daughtry, he was a retired businessman and naturalized Texan, oft repeating "I wasn't born a Texan, but I got here as fast as I could". After high school graduation in 1970 he road-tripped in his VW Beetle to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University, receiving his Bachelor of Architecture from Texas Tech University in 1976.He married Anita Crane on January 14, 1984, in Lubbock and she survives.Also surviving are: sister, Ginger; three daughters, Robin, Krista, and Jennifer; and grandchildren, Jack and Austen. He was preceded in death by his parents.Early in his career he took fervid interest in engineering eventually gaining the requisite experience to become a Professional Engineer. Alongside his wife, Steve achieved success at the intersection of passion and career founding his architectural and engineering consulting firm in 1986. Always with a pen in pocket he had a knack for taking a design concept from a random napkin sketch to physical reality. He left an indelible mark on Lubbock through the dozens of buildings he designed across town.Steve took tremendous pride in his three daughters and their varied talents and accomplishments. He was a jokester at heart and enjoyed playfully teasing his girls when the opportunity arose. Steve enjoyed a morning mocha everyday and built many friendships over a cup of coffee, first at Daybreak Coffee and later at Starbucks. He was a member at Sunset Church of Christ and loved singing acapella worship music with his wife on Sundays. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at far too young an age but retained his playful personality and continued to enjoy playing with his two young grandchildren, despite advancing in his disease. Steve is now at home with his Heavenly Father and his family will miss him very much.The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care given to Steve by the staff at Brookdale Monterey and Bridge Hospice.In light of current events a memorial service to honor Steve will be announced at a later date.