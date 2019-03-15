Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Steven Rel Sambrano Obituary
Lubbock- Steven Rel Sambrano passed away March 13, 2019. Rosary Service is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. today, March 15, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 64 years at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Steven's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
