Lubbbock- Steven Craft, 64, of Lubbock was born September 27, 1955 to Donald and Betty Craft.



He graduated from Monterey High School in 1974 and worked as an electrician for more than 30 years. He retired from Electrifyers in 2019. He loved the outdoors and spent his spare time fishing, hunting, and cooking. He won several awards for his chili. He also participated in several community groups.



He is survived by his sister and her husband, Donna & Richard Zartman and their children, Bryan Eichenberg (Jennifer), Sandra Eichenberg, and Jared Zartman (Diane), and nieces and nephews, Christina, Cameron, Donald, Caleb and Connor. He is also survived by a daughter, Courtney Mathews.



His parents would have celebrated their 67th anniversary on June 7th. The family asks friends to remember him this Sunday June 7th. If you're in Lubbock, stop in at the Lone Star Oyster Bar on 34th, one of his favorite places.



