1/1
Sue B. Richards
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Sue B. Richards, 79, of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Lubbock. Sue was born on June 6, 1941 in Nacogdoches, Texas to James "Jimmie" Lewis Haltom and Eva Jewel Conn Haltom. She was raised in Lubbock, graduated from Lubbock High School, and her Haltom family enjoyed singing together. She had worked at Texas Floral in Lubbock. She married Billy Gene Richards in Brownfield, and they had lived in Levelland and Lubbock. While in Levelland, they owned and operated Levelland Floral. She was a member of the South Plains Quilters' Guild, Hockley County Selective Service Systems Board, and they were members of the Austin Street Church of Christ in Levelland. They were also members of the 4th Calvary Memorial and were involved in George H. Bush Inaugural Parade in Washington. They moved back to Lubbock in 2005, where they were members of the First Baptist Church in Lubbock. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling, and going on cruises. She was very outgoing, never met a stranger, was generous with her time and money, and loved her horses, cats, and dogs.

Sue is survived by her husband, Bill Richards of Lubbock, 3 sons, Mark Bryan of Germany, Todd Bryan and wife, Susan, of Arlington, and Tracy Bryan and wife, Tonya, of Salt Lake City, Utah, 2 step sons, Andy Richards and wife, Kathy, of Mineral Wells and Mark Richards and wife, Zenaida, of Flower Mound, 8 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Jewell Beth Haltom.

Due to COVID restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, in Lubbock. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Private family inurnment will be at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information and to access the live video stream of the funeral at 10:00 AM on Saturday. A video recording of the funeral service will be available for 90 days after the service on our website.

Memorials may be sent to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/ or to South Plains Food Bank at https://www.spfb.org/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Venue on Broadway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved