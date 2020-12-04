Lubbock- Sue B. Richards, 79, of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Lubbock. Sue was born on June 6, 1941 in Nacogdoches, Texas to James "Jimmie" Lewis Haltom and Eva Jewel Conn Haltom. She was raised in Lubbock, graduated from Lubbock High School, and her Haltom family enjoyed singing together. She had worked at Texas Floral in Lubbock. She married Billy Gene Richards in Brownfield, and they had lived in Levelland and Lubbock. While in Levelland, they owned and operated Levelland Floral. She was a member of the South Plains Quilters' Guild, Hockley County Selective Service Systems Board, and they were members of the Austin Street Church of Christ in Levelland. They were also members of the 4th Calvary Memorial and were involved in George H. Bush Inaugural Parade in Washington. They moved back to Lubbock in 2005, where they were members of the First Baptist Church in Lubbock. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling, and going on cruises. She was very outgoing, never met a stranger, was generous with her time and money, and loved her horses, cats, and dogs.
Sue is survived by her husband, Bill Richards of Lubbock, 3 sons, Mark Bryan of Germany, Todd Bryan and wife, Susan, of Arlington, and Tracy Bryan and wife, Tonya, of Salt Lake City, Utah, 2 step sons, Andy Richards and wife, Kathy, of Mineral Wells and Mark Richards and wife, Zenaida, of Flower Mound, 8 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Jewell Beth Haltom.
Due to COVID restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, in Lubbock. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Private family inurnment will be at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
for more information and to access the live video stream of the funeral at 10:00 AM on Saturday. A video recording of the funeral service will be available for 90 days after the service on our website.
Memorials may be sent to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/
or to South Plains Food Bank at https://www.spfb.org/