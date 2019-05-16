|
|
Lubbock- Sue Bledsoe Scott Lott, a long-time resident of Lubbock, Texas passed from this life on the 2nd day of May, 2019. Sue was born on the 5th day of June 1932 in Hamiln, Texas to Margaret Seacrest and Dorset (Ted) Adair Bledsoe, the youngest of three children. Sue's brothers were Jim and Bob Bledsoe. As a civilian employee of the USAF, Sue met and married Joe M. Scott on May 21, 1955. Sue and Joe had three sons, Jeff of Lubbock, Blake of Round Rock, and Brent, also of Lubbock. She is survived by her sons, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Sue received her education at Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas where she studied education. She taught pre-school at St. Luke's UMC in Lubbock. Thereafter, she joined the family business, Scott Office Supply. After Joe's death in 1989 Sue continued to manage the family business until 1995. Sue and John F. Lott were married on July 7, 1998. They enjoyed travelling and were active in the Lubbock art community and many other organizations. Sue also enjoyed traveling with her best friend and cousin Mary Wallace. Sue was a great mom and was very proud of her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. A graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery, 5740 19th Street, Lubbock, Texas will take place on July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of her life at a location TBD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sue and John Lott Scholarship Endowment via the Texas Tech University School of Art.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019