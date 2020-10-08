Sue Broderson

Lubbock- Graveside Service celebrating the life of Sue Michael Broderson of Dimmitt, TX will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park, Rev. Jonathan Sullivan, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Dimmitt, TX will officiate.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Dimmitt, TX on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 am, also officiated by Rev. Jonathan Sullivan. Livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/firstbaptistdimmitt
.
Sue, 89, died on September 18, 2020, following a sudden illness. She was born on July 26, 1931, in Holiday, TX to Tom and Zelpha Gorden Michael.
Sue graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1948. She began her college education at Hardin College (now Midwestern University) in Wichita Falls TX where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. Her mother moved her to Texas Women's University in Denton TX when she thought Sue had fallen for an older and more worldly football player at Hardin. Sue and Emmett's courtship continued long distance, and they finally convinced Sue's Mother that Emmett was "the one". They married on June 9, 1951 in Wichita Falls. She then completed her degree at Hardin College after their wedding. Sue taught elementary school in Seymour, Big Spring, Levelland, Whiteface and Archer City until they settled in Dimmitt in 1964. She continued to teach elementary and high school English until she was asked to develop and initiate a new art program at Dimmitt High School. She was a member of the professional education sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, twice serving as President of her local chapter. Sue loved her students with a passion and continued to "teach" and encourage many of them through Facebook to the end of her life with her daily devotional posts. Sue and Emmett spent many happy years in Dimmitt raising their children.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett; parents Tom and Zelpha; brothers, Tom Michael and wife Julia of Casper, WY, and Dugan Michael and wife Alice of Austin, TX; sisters: Claire and husband Cutter Smith of Kilgore, TX, Dolores and husband Guy Shaw of Abilene, and Joy Michael of Wichita Falls, TX; and her infant great-grandson, Grayson Broderson, of Dallas, TX.
She is survived by a son, Kyle Broderson and his wife Kippy of Lubbock, TX; daughters, Kerry and husband Tom Morrison of Lorenzo, TX, and Joylyn Broderson of Dimmitt, TX. Sue "Oma" is also survived by 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren: Ashley and husband Matt Washington and their three sons: Brazos, Blu, and Bronte of Canyon, TX, Charlie Broderson and wife Katie of Dallas, TX, Scotty Broderson of Lubbock, TX , Braydan Morrison and wife Keeley, their daughter. Paizlee, and son, Zane of Gorman TX. Sue was a loving, caring person and "collected" many children that she loved as her own, who are also survived Nancy Davis of Bandera, TX; Connie Nelson of Dallas, TX, David Nelson of Dimmitt, TX, Ulla Jonsson Bohman of Stockholm, SE, Leta Dodd Dennis of Dimmitt, TX and Liz Murphy Crittenden of Abilene, TX.
Memorials may be made to: The Castro County Museum, PO Box 602, Dimmitt, TX 79027.
Although both services are open to the community, safe distancing will be observed and the family requests that all attendees wear masks throughout the service.