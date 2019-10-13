|
Lubbock- Sue Collett Flanagan, 76, of Lubbock, formerly of Kerrville, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Sue was born in San Antonio, TX March 25, 1943 to William and Jimmie (Petersen) Collett. She graduated from Bell Aire High School in Houston. Sue worked as a nursing home administrator for most of her life and after she retired worked for the church. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lubbock. Her passion was genealogy.
Sue is survived by 3 siblings, Bill Collett, Sandra Collett, and Sylvia Kyle; 2 children Daniel Ray Flanagan and Elizabeth Flanagan; 3 grandchildren, Nick Flanagan, Kathryn Davis and Leon Pedroza Jr.; 2 great-grandchildren, Breanna Rivera and Thomas Rivera, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by 2 siblings, Ann Kondoff and Bobby Collett, and 1 daughter, Laura Flanagan.
Her final resting place will be at the columbarium prayer garden at the First United Methodist in Kerrville.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019