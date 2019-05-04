Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for SUE HARLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUE HARLAN


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SUE HARLAN Obituary
Seminole- Funeral services for Sue Harlan, 83, of Seminole will be conducted Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Charlie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Sue passed away Wednesday, May 1st in Austin.

Sue was born December 24, 1935 in Quanah, Texas to Doc and Ruth Atkinson Campbell. Sue and Bob Harlan were married in Brownfield, Texas. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, served on the Seminole Hospital Board for eight years, member of the Garden Club, member of the Seminole Study Club, was on the Seminole Zoning Board, and a prior resident of Brownfield. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Harlan in 1989, three brothers, and one sister.

Sue is survived by two daughters Sherry McIlwain and husband Danny of Seminole and Lee Nell Mayes and husband Billy of Burnet; along with four grandchildren Megan Thompson, Danlee Rich, Callie Mayes, and Wade Mayes; and five great-grandchildren Mac Thompson, Campbell Latta, Cutter Thompson, Ella Rich, and Madelyn Rich.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church.

Family and friends visitation will be Sunday, May 5th from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Ratliff Funeral Home in Seminole.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now