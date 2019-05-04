|
Seminole- Funeral services for Sue Harlan, 83, of Seminole will be conducted Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Charlie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Sue passed away Wednesday, May 1st in Austin.
Sue was born December 24, 1935 in Quanah, Texas to Doc and Ruth Atkinson Campbell. Sue and Bob Harlan were married in Brownfield, Texas. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, served on the Seminole Hospital Board for eight years, member of the Garden Club, member of the Seminole Study Club, was on the Seminole Zoning Board, and a prior resident of Brownfield. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Harlan in 1989, three brothers, and one sister.
Sue is survived by two daughters Sherry McIlwain and husband Danny of Seminole and Lee Nell Mayes and husband Billy of Burnet; along with four grandchildren Megan Thompson, Danlee Rich, Callie Mayes, and Wade Mayes; and five great-grandchildren Mac Thompson, Campbell Latta, Cutter Thompson, Ella Rich, and Madelyn Rich.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church.
Family and friends visitation will be Sunday, May 5th from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Ratliff Funeral Home in Seminole.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019