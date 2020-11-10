Lubbock, Texas- Floydada - Sue D. Landers, age 72, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Arbor Grace Wellness Center in Littlefield, TX.. Graveside services will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Floyd County, Texas. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Susie Maudean (Sue Dean) Landers was born January 2, 1948 in the Fairview Community of Floyd County to Leon Albert Landers and Myrtle Ella (Dunavant) Landers. Due to the fact that she was a victim of cerebral palsy, she and her mother and father moved to Lubbock in 1952 in order for her to attend Ballinger School and later, the Moody School in Galveston, TX. Following the death of her father, she and her mother moved to Amherst, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Eddie Landers and his wife Louise, her sister, Wanda Noelene Landers and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Willis. She is survived by her sister Barbara Willis of Floydada, nieces, Debbie (Steve) Martin, Lisa (Roger) Boyles, Tanoa (Dr. Charles) Marsh, Brenda (David) Bowman, Karen (Dan) Sage, Kristi (David) Lunday and one nephew, Ken Willis as well as several great nieces and nephews. Although she could not speak, she was an effective communicator. Her simple sign language conveyed her feelings, both in agreement or disagreement and to everyone around her she was a very loving person. Her signs that everything was "ok" and "I love you" were especially meaningful. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Burial will be at the Lakeview Cemetery near Floydada.



