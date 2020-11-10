1/
Sue Landers
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock, Texas- Floydada - Sue D. Landers, age 72, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Arbor Grace Wellness Center in Littlefield, TX.. Graveside services will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Floyd County, Texas. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Susie Maudean (Sue Dean) Landers was born January 2, 1948 in the Fairview Community of Floyd County to Leon Albert Landers and Myrtle Ella (Dunavant) Landers. Due to the fact that she was a victim of cerebral palsy, she and her mother and father moved to Lubbock in 1952 in order for her to attend Ballinger School and later, the Moody School in Galveston, TX. Following the death of her father, she and her mother moved to Amherst, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Eddie Landers and his wife Louise, her sister, Wanda Noelene Landers and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Willis. She is survived by her sister Barbara Willis of Floydada, nieces, Debbie (Steve) Martin, Lisa (Roger) Boyles, Tanoa (Dr. Charles) Marsh, Brenda (David) Bowman, Karen (Dan) Sage, Kristi (David) Lunday and one nephew, Ken Willis as well as several great nieces and nephews. Although she could not speak, she was an effective communicator. Her simple sign language conveyed her feelings, both in agreement or disagreement and to everyone around her she was a very loving person. Her signs that everything was "ok" and "I love you" were especially meaningful. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Burial will be at the Lakeview Cemetery near Floydada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada
329 W. California
Floydada, TX 79235
(806) 983-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved