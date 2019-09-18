|
|
Lubbock- Sue Alice Ramey Gilliam passed away on September 15, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 85 years at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Sue's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Sue Alice was born on November 23, 1933 to Leonard and Zinona Ramey in Paducah, Texas. Sue married Gene Gilliam on November 25, 1951 in Vernon, Texas.
Sue graduated from Vernon High School in 1951. As a student, she was in the Mixed Chorus and a member of the Trebelettes Sextet, Drama Club, Student Council and National Honor Society. Sue was a long-time member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. She was a 59-year member of Beta Sigma Phi and also enjoyed being a member of the Lake Ridge Ladies. Sue retired from Texas Tech in 2009, having worked in the Athletic Department for 40 years and was always an avid Red Raiders fan. Anyone who knew her knew how much she loved to work her crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Cindy Echols (Tommy); Mark Gilliam, Janet Roller (Billy); and Susan Miller (Ron); 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter; and sister Linda Hawley (Ronnie).
She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Clifford Ramey, mother, Zinona Ernestine Ramey, and husband, Gene Taylor Gilliam.
Sue's family has designated the , 3513 10th St, Lubbock, TX 79415, https://donate3.cancer.org, and , PO Box 841125 Dallas, TX 75284-1125, https://www2.heart.org for memorial contributions in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019