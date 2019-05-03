|
|
Seagraves, Texas- Funeral services for Sue Spradlin, 81, of Seagraves will be conducted Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cam Givens officiating assisted by Joshua Howard. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery at Seagraves with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves. Sue passed away Tuesday, April 30th in Seagraves.
Sue was born July 20, 1937 in Hockley County, Texas to James C. and Irene Bates Armstrong. Sue and Earnest Spradlin were married August 28, 1955 in Ropesville, Texas. She was a homemaker, a member of the First United Methodist Church in Seagraves, and a graduate of Ropesville High School.
Sue was preceded in death by a son Monty Wayne Spradlin, and a sister Mary Helen Greenwood.
Sue is survived by her husband Earnest Spradlin of Seagraves; two daughters Darice Blount and husband Kreig of Seminole, and Deanna Tabor and husband Bryan of McKinney; one son Darren Spradlin of Seminole; one brother J.C. Armstrong of Plainview; two sisters Nancy Reeves of Lubbock, and Kay Bailey and husband Bob of Seagraves; along with four grandchildren J'Anna LeClair and husband James, Joshua Howard and wife Amy, Chance Tabor and wife Hailie, Jared Tabor and wife Katelyn; and seven great-grandchildren Kaleb LeClair, Taylor Harvey, Saige Howard, Channing Howard, Jeremiah Tabor, Bella Tabor , and Brance Tabor.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Seagraves.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019