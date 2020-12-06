1/1
Sue Williams
1942 - 2020
Lubbock- Sue Williams transferred her earthly life to her heavenly life on November 27, 2020. She was born in Hollis, Oklahoma on May 29, 1942 to Viola and Jeff Landreth. Sue graduated valedictorian from Arnett High School in 1960. Through the financial efforts of her brother Waynedain, she attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with honors in 1964.

Sue married Timothy Williams on December 6, 1969 and had two sons, Cody and Lindy. She was a member of the First Christian Church. Sue taught at College of the South West in Dallas, 20 years in the Plainview school district, and 9 years at the federal prison in Post, Texas. After retiring, she volunteered at UMC in Lubbock and Meals on Wheels.

Sue is survived by her beloved husband, Tim, of fifty years; her brother, Waynedain Landreth of Bloomington, Minnesota; her sister, Pat Skeel of Olympia, Washington.; son, Cody and wife Michelle Williams of Plainview, Texas; son Lindy Williams of Las Vegas, Nevada; and five grandchildren, Barron and Brooke Williams of Plainview, Texas and Ian, Riley, and Kylee Williams of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a loving wife, a great mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a fantastic teacher.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Lubbock.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
December 4, 2020
I will always remember Sue as someone who always had a smile. She was always kind. God bless.
Edie and Joe Byrd
Friend
December 3, 2020
I am so sorry. Truly a gifted teacher who embraced her students and her co-workers. When I arrived in Plainview to teach, she guided me with a quick wit and kindness. She will truly be missed.
Terry Miller
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Mrs. Williams was my sixth grade teacher 1970-1 at Edgemere Elementary in Plainview; I remember going to the hospital with Jana to see Mrs. Williams after she had her baby during that school year; so exciting!
Kim Finney Lackey
Student
