|
|
Idalou, Texas- Sue Williams, age 80, passed away, Monday July 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Idalou. Interment will follow at the Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral of Idalou. Sue was born on October 29, 1938, to Jim and Narrell Lawson of Idalou. She was a lifelong member of the Idalou Community. Sue attended Idalou High School and graduated as Valedictorian in 1955 at the age of 16. On September 18 of that year, she married the love of her life, Royce Williams, at the Methodist Church in Idalou. She was a homemaker at heart. She owned and operated "Sue's Place" for 12 years and was a substitute teacher for many years in Idalou. She loved the First Baptist Church of Idalou where she taught Children's Sunday School and GA's. She always enjoyed talking to extended family and friends, old and new. She loved cooking, canning, sewing and running farm errands for Royce. But her greatest joy of all was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She watched and supported her loved ones in all of their activities with a genuine passion. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Royce Williams; daughter, Cindy Harrison and husband Stan of Abernathy; and daughter Janet Bryant and husband Buckles of Idalou. Also surviving her are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandchildren include Kristin Shannon and husband Jared; Byron Bryant and his wife Adi; Brandon Harrison and his wife Briana; Brendi Pierce and her husband Matt; and Bo Bryant and his wife Lacee. Great-grandchildren are Blayne, Piper, Bowen and Brick Shannon; Ryder and Jim Bryant; Ella Rae and Truett Harrison; and Nolan and Rex Pierce. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jim and Narrell Lawson; her in-laws, Kenneth and Orveta Williams; and infant son, Gary Allen. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019