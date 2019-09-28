Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Sunny Carol McGinnis


1941 - 2019
Sunny Carol McGinnis Obituary
Lubbock- Sunny Carol McGinnis passed away on September 26, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, September 27, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for her family to read and to view Mrs. McGinnis's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
