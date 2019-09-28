|
Lubbock- Sunny May McGinnis went home to be with the Lord September 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2:00 pm today, September 28, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for her family to read and to view Mrs. McGinnis's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Sunny was born October 10, 1941, in Wheeler, Texas to Bill and Lillian May as the oldest of four children. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1960. She married Windal McGinnis, September 2, 1960. Immediately after high school, Sunny went to Texas Tech to earn a bachelor's degree in English. She then devoted herself to her family and chose to raise children. She and Windal had two kids, the first, Jeffrey, born in 1969 and Brandi, born in 1971. She was very active in her kids' lives while they were going to school serving as a sponsor, advocate, etc. for whatever they were doing. After both of the kids started Texas Tech, she too enrolled to earn her first master's degree. That degree lead to two masters, and eventually a doctorate in Human Sciences. She taught many years at Tech until ultimately she retired to start surgery to treat her cancer.
Windal along with Sunny have successfully ran Don's Flowers in Lubbock for more than 50 years. During that time Sunny has also been very active in the florist organizations that Windal has actively participated in. She received the coveted Silver Rose Award in 2015 from the West Texas-New Mexico Florist Association.
Sunny is survived by her husband, Windal Dale McGinnis; two children, Jeff McGinnis and his wife Laura, and Brandi McGinnis; two grandchildren Garrett McGinnis and Logan McGinnis; a brother Joe May and his wife Debby; and a sister Janis and her husband, Don Hayden.
She was preceded in death by both her father and mother, Bill and Lillian May.
Sunny was a dedicated mother, professional learner, and a very opinionated sharp dresser. Her daughter was not impressed that some days her "Mom" was walking across the campus just like her and her brother.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019