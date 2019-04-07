Home

Susan Gay Elliot


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Gay Elliot Obituary
Lubbock- Susan Gay Elliott passed from this life peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. Susan was born May 16, 1955 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was the eldest daughter of Joe and Gayle Burks. She moved from Little Rock to Lubbock, Texas (with a few other stops along the way) where she attended Lubbock Christian Schools and graduated from high school in 1972. She attended college at Lubbock Christian University and graduated in 1976. She also received a Masters degree from Eastern New Mexico University and completed the coursework for her PhD at Texas Tech University (ABD). She met and married Cloyd Ray Elliott in 1977 and they moved to Hobbs, NM. She was an elementary classroom teacher in Hobbs Municipal Schools, Lubbock Public Schools and Tulia Independent School District for over 30 years. She was a principal in Hobbs Municipal Schools and taught classes at the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, NM. She retired from Hobbs Municipal Schools in 2013. She was actively involved in the ministries at Taylor Street Church of Christ.

Susan is survived by her parents Joe and Gayle Burks of Lubbock, her two sons and wives, Casey and Victoria Elliott of Dallas and Colby and Traci Elliott of Rio Rancho, her 3 grandchildren Conrad and Cooper Elliott of Dallas and Danilee Elliott of Rio Rancho, and her 2 sisters, Sandy Johnston of Lubbock and Sharla Moudy of Tulia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd Ray Elliott of Hobbs.

Services will be held at Agape Funeral Chapel at 6625 19th Lubbock, TX on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor for an endowed scholarship and the new Music Center at Lubbock Christian University via Facebook Donation. Search "Susan (Burks) Elliott's Memorial Fund for Lubbock Christian University" or use this link https://www.facebook.com/donate/596706100835715/10105533449240536/

Condolences may be offered at agapefuneralchapel.net or on facebook at facebook.com/Agape-Funeral-Chapel-and-Crematory
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
