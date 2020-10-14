1/1
Susano R. Munoz
1945 - 2020
Lubbock- 75 passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. He was born in Dilley, TX on February 26, 1945 to Filiberto and Tomasa Munoz. He is survived by his children, Olga Pineda, Susano Silva, JoAnn Perez, Favian Luna, Tabita, DJ, Manuel, Bo, and Jimmy Munoz; brothers, Luis Munoz, Edward Munoz, Eufmio, Lalo, Jose, Michael, and Tony Rodriguez; sisters, Adelita Munoz and Rosa Munoz; 30 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; Maria Silva; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
