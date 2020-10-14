Lubbock- 75 passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. He was born in Dilley, TX on February 26, 1945 to Filiberto and Tomasa Munoz. He is survived by his children, Olga Pineda, Susano Silva, JoAnn Perez, Favian Luna, Tabita, DJ, Manuel, Bo, and Jimmy Munoz; brothers, Luis Munoz, Edward Munoz, Eufmio, Lalo, Jose, Michael, and Tony Rodriguez; sisters, Adelita Munoz and Rosa Munoz; 30 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; Maria Silva; a host of other relatives and friends.