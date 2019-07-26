|
|
Lubbock- Suzan Collins Headrick passed away July 23, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 56 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm at Castro Memorial Gardens in Dimmitt. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Suzan's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Suzan was born on December 28, 1962 to Wayne and Darlene Collins in Lubbock, TX. She moved to Dimmitt as a child and graduated from Dimmitt High School. She graduated from McMurry University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. While completing her Nursing degree at West Texas State University, Suzan met and married the love of her life, Jeff Headrick. They married on May 26, 1990 in Dimmitt, Texas.
God gave Suzan and Jeff five wonderful children who are Suzan's life's work and legacy. Suzan and Jeff's faith in God are the basis on which they built their lives together and the lives of their children. Suzan kept God first. Her strong and uplifting faith guided her daily. She loved her family with all of her strength and resolve. Throughout her life she collected friends who knew how sincerely they were loved.
Suzan was beautiful in every way. She was unsurpassed in outward beauty and elegance, yet she didn't know it. It was her inward beauty that made her truly special. She was strong, intelligent, independent, confident, patriotic, selfless, and humble. Suzan focused on the important things in life and was not distracted by the frivolous. She lived life to the fullest and brought so much happiness, faith, and hope to so many.
Suzan lives on in the hearts and minds of all she loved, and all who loved her-and there so many.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Dodson Headrick, M.D.; children, Katy Elizabeth Baker and husband Chris, John David Headrick, Tess Lee Headrick, Elise Dodson Headrick, and Jo Jilayne Headrick all of Lubbock; parents, Wayne and Darlene Collins of Lubbock; brother, Joe Collins and wife Laura of Stafford, VA; father and mother-in law, Robert and Vera Headrick of Sweetwater; sister-in-law, Donna Headrick of Sweetwater, brothers-in-law, Max Headrick and wife Leslie of Sweetwater, and Bret Headrick and wife Bridget of Austin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Collins.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019