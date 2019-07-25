|
Lubbock- Suzan Headrick passed away on July 23, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 56 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Suzan's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019