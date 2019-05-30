Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Suzan Ruth Stephens


1944 - 2019
Suzan Ruth Stephens Obituary
Lubbock- Suzan Ruth Stephens, 74, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Suzan was born to William Chester and Ruth (Ott) Fugate on December 24, 1944 in Duncan, Oklahoma. She grew up in Fort Worth where she attended Haltom High School and graduated in 1963. She attended TCU, then later Texas Tech. Suzan married Harold Lynn Stephens, on May 27, 1967. She taught at San Juan School District in Sacramento, California for many years, then later retired in 2001. She was an army wife that loved to travel the world.

Suzan loved to volunteer anywhere she could, especially Meals on Wheels in Lubbock, Texas. She had a passion for rescuing animals and loved her doggies. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were very important to her.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lynn Stephens; her daughter, Suzanna Stephens (Bryon Kopp) and her son Hunter Kopp from Lubbock, Texas; her son, Michael Stephens and his daughter Alannah Stephens from Concord, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers make donations to Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
