Lubbock- Services for Suzanne Lynnette Bauman 52, of Lubbock will be at 2:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with Pastor Rickey Honea officiating. She passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Suzanne was born July 27, 1967 in Lubbock. She graduated from Lubbock High School. Suzanne worked for the post office for 35 years. While there for many years, she was Mrs. Claus for the Santa letters. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved going on family vacations. Suzanne had a love for angels, butterflies and ladybugs. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Bauman. Survivors include her husband, Anthony Bauman Sr; her children, Heidi Graham, Anthony Bauman Jr., and Holly Fisher; grandchildren, Alexis, Orion, Heather, Benjamin and Sophia; her parents, Tom and Kathy Bragg; her siblings, Glynn Bragg, Michael Bragg and Jennifer Bragg. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020